Woman held for theft at jewellery shop in Alibag

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a gold ring worth Rs 95,000 from a jewellery shop in Alibag town of Maharashtras Raigad district, officials said on Friday.The woman, Vanita Pradip Waghmare, was nabbed on Thursday after a trap was laid by the police after she was spotted at another jewellery in Alibag, days after committing the theft, they said.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 15-09-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 17:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a gold ring worth Rs 95,000 from a jewellery shop in Alibag town of Maharashtra's Raigad district, officials said on Friday.

The woman, Vanita Pradip Waghmare, was nabbed on Thursday after a trap was laid by the police after she was spotted at another jewellery in Alibag, days after committing the theft, they said. The woman, who resides in Pune city, had stolen the gold ring from a jewellery shop last week, following which its owner had filed a complaint. After that, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 380 (theft) was registered at Alibag police station, an official said. While the police were collecting information about her, they received a tip-off on Thursday from another jeweller that she was present at his shop. Accordingly, police laid a trap and nabbed her, he said. Following her arrest, the police also held her husband for helping her, the police said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the couple had committed similar thefts in Kolhapur as well, they said.

