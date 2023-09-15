Left Menu

Man crushed to death by dumper truck in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate, driver held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:20 IST
An unidentified man was crushed to death by a dumper truck in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area on Friday, police said. Accused Ajay Kumar, a resident of UP's Mainpuri, has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. A PCR call regarding the accident near Marghatwale Mandir, Ring Road was received at Kashmere Gate police station at around 1 am, police said.

Police found the body of a man, in his late 20s, lying in a pool of blood with his head crushed, a senior police officer said. During the inquiry, it was found that auto driver Shahrukh Khan had chased the dumper truck for a while but then he stopped near police picket Khajuri, Kalsi said. The truck has been seized and its driver arrested, he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against the driver at Kashmere Gate police station, the DCP said. Efforts are being made to identify the victim, police said.

