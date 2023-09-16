Left Menu

Rajasthan: 1 labourer killed, 3 others injured after ceiling in under-construction room in school caves in

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 16-09-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 18:14 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One labourer was killed and three others sustained injuries after a ceiling of an under-repair room in a government senior secondary school in Baran district caved in on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased labourer was identified as Pappulal Kumhar (55), a resident of Seeswali town in Baran district. One of the injured men is critical and is under treatment at a hospital, they said.

Four labourers were engaged in repairing a damaged room ceiling of a government senior secondary school in Seeswali town on Saturday morning, police said.

Around 11 am, the under-repair ceiling of stone slabs caved in killing Pappulal on the spot and leaving three others injured, police said.

Police rushed to the spot and took the four labourers out from the debris with help of a GCB machine and rushed them to local hospital.

Doctors declared Pappulal brought dead and referred one another, identified as Gourdhanlal (55), to MBS hospital in Kota due to his critical condition, a cop who was present at the rescue operation, said.

The other two labourers with minor injuries were under treatment at Seeswali hospital, he said.

Post-mortem of the deceased was underway and a report in the matter was yet to be lodged, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

