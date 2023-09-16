Left Menu

Rising ammunition prices set back NATO efforts to boost security -official

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:36 IST
NATO's top military official warned on Saturday that a drastic rise in prices for weapons and ammunition means that allies' higher defence spending does not automatically translate into greater security.

"Prices for equipment and ammunition are shooting up. Right now, we are paying more and more for exactly the same," Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of NATO's military committee, said on Saturday.

"That means that we cannot make sure that the increased defence spending actually leads to more security."

