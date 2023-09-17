Russia's says it downs 2 Ukraine-launched drones off the coast of Crimea

Russia's air defence systems destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones off the western coast of Crimea in the early hours of Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry did not say whether there was any damage or casualties. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in a broadly condemned move in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)