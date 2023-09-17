Woman, daughter arrested for offering namaz at Bareilly temple

A 38-year-old woman and her daughter were arrested on Sunday for allegedly offering namaz at a Shiva temple here, police said. A cleric was arrested as well in connection with the incident.

Police officials said the action was taken on a complaint from the Kesarpur village head's husband, Prem Singh, who alleged that the incident took place on Friday.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Gaurav Singh said the woman and her daughter allegedly offered namaz at the temple premises on the cleric's advice.

''We have arrested one Nazeera (38), her daughter Sabina (19) and cleric Chaman Shah Miyan in a case of hurting religious sentiments,'' he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Prem Singh, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 295A (act to outrage religious feelings of a community) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and an investigation was launched, the CO said.

''The trio have been sent to jail after arrest,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)