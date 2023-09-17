BSP leader, 2 others booked for beating up RSS worker in UP's Pilibhit

An FIR has been registered against a BSP leader and two others for allegedly beating up an RSS worker in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Sunday.

It was also alleged that the accused removed a flag of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) installed in a Dalit neighbourhood in Rampura Mishra village in the Jahanabad area of the district.

The police said RSS worker Devesh was beaten up when he had gone to the locality to hold a ''shakha''.

The FIR was registered against the BSP's assembly unit president Narendra Gautam, Sarvesh Kumar and another unidentified person on the complaint of Devesh, the police officer said.

They have been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 298 (hurting religious feeling), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Later, RSS and Hindu Jagran Manch workers reached the Jahanabad police station. BSP leaders also gathered there and both groups had heated arguments at the police station.

