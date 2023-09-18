Left Menu

Woman strangled to death by husband in northeast Delhi

A man allegedly killed his wife in their rented accommodation in northeast Delhi over suspicion that she was in a relationship with another man and fled, leaving their daughter locked in a separate room, police said on Monday.Upon hearing the 15-year-old daughters cries, neighbours informed the police on Sunday evening following which a team was sent to the spot.The police team broke open the door of a room and found the body of the woman face down under a bed.

A man allegedly killed his wife in their rented accommodation in northeast Delhi over suspicion that she was in a relationship with another man and fled, leaving their daughter locked in a separate room, police said on Monday.

Upon hearing the 15-year-old daughter's cries, neighbours informed the police on Sunday evening following which a team was sent to the spot.

The police team broke open the door of a room and found the body of the woman face down under a bed. The deceased was identified as Draupadi by her 15-year-old daughter. There were bloodstains throughout the room, Deputy Commissioner of Police, northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

''The deceased had an injury on her forehead, and a scarf was wrapped around her neck,'' he said. The daughter informed police that she last saw her mother around 12.30 pm on September 16 and that her stepfather Sunil had been missing since that day. An inquiry with the locals revealed that Sulin and Draupadi had altercations quite frequently, the DCP said.

Investigation revealed that Draupadi was previously married to one Jyotish Yadav, with whom she had four children. While the other three children reside with Yadav in Bihar, Draupadi retained custody of one daughter. Sunil and Draupadi did not have any children together, police said.

''Initial probe suggests that Sunil suspected her of having a relationship with another man, leading to frequent arguments between the couple,'' the police officer said, adding efforts are underway to nab Sunil.

