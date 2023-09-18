Five Americans in good health to be transferred to Iran airport -sources
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:12 IST
- United Arab Emirates
Five U.S. citizens detained by Iran will be transferred to a Tehran airport "soon" to leave for Qatar, two Iranian officials briefed about the process told Reuters on Monday after a prisoner swap deal between Tehran and Washington was triggered.
"They are in good health," one of the officials said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by David Goodman )
