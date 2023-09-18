Five Americans in good health to be transferred to Iran airport -sources

Five U.S. citizens detained by Iran will be transferred to a Tehran airport "soon" to leave for Qatar, two Iranian officials briefed about the process told Reuters on Monday after a prisoner swap deal between Tehran and Washington was triggered.

"They are in good health," one of the officials said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by David Goodman )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)