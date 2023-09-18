Left Menu

Kremlin says it has no information on Chechen leader Kadyrov's health

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:59 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that it had no information on the health of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov when it was asked about social media reports that the 46-year-old was unwell.

Spokespeople for Kadyrov did not answer repeated phone calls seeking comment on the reports, which said Kadyrov had been treated at a Moscow hospital. "We have no information on this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In any case, the presidential administration can hardly give out health certificates, so we have nothing to tell you here." 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

