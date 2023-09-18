Left Menu

SC rejects plea against Madras HC order staying sale, manufacture of Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris

Dismissed, said a top court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra after hearing brief submissions.Earlier in the day, the bench agreed to hear the appeal after the listed cases as senior advocate Shyam Divan cited urgency in the matter owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival commencing from Tuesday.The appeal was filed against an order of a division bench of the Madras High Court passed during a special hearing on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:07 IST
SC rejects plea against Madras HC order staying sale, manufacture of Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging a Madras High Court order that Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris cannot be manufactured and sold in Tamil Nadu.

''You could have used natural clay. Sorry. Dismissed,'' said a top court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra after hearing brief submissions.

Earlier in the day, the bench agreed to hear the appeal after the listed cases as senior advocate Shyam Divan cited urgency in the matter owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival commencing from Tuesday.

The appeal was filed against an order of a division bench of the Madras High Court passed during a special hearing on Sunday. The division bench stayed the order of a single-judge bench allowing the sale Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris.

Divan said an artisan moved the single-judge bench on September 16, a Saturday, when police stopped the sale of such idols.

The single-judge bench at Madurai heard the plea on Saturday and held that the sale of such idols could not be stopped and that only their immersion in water bodies was prevented.

The order was stayed by the division bench on Sunday.

Lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing in the court on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, said guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) prohibited even manufacturing of idols of plaster of Paris.

The guidelines prescribed that even the idols made of eco-friendly materials have to be immersed in private water tanks and not in public water bodies, Tiwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023