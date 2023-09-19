Left Menu

UAW says it will strike at more plants without 'serious progress' by Friday

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain said on Monday the union would strike at additional U.S. auto plants if no "serious progress" is made toward reaching new labor agreements before 12:00 ET (1600 GMT) on Friday. "We're not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out," Fain said in a video message. The union held strikes at three assembly plants on Sept. 15 after the prior four-year labor deals expired. "We're not messing around."

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 06:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

