Russian air attack on Ukraine's Lviv injures one, sparks fire - Ukraine's officials

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by blasts in the early hours on Tuesday, with local officials saying the Russian air attack injured one man and caused a major fire at an industrial warehouse. "A woman and a man were found under the rubble in Lviv.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 08:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 08:51 IST
The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by blasts in the early hours on Tuesday, with local officials saying the Russian air attack injured one man and caused a major fire at an industrial warehouse.

"A woman and a man were found under the rubble in Lviv. According to preliminary information, the woman was not injured. The man is in a serious condition," Lviv's region Governor Maxim Kozitsky said on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters could not independently verify the report. The scale of the attack and full extent of the damage was not immediately known. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said air raid alerts for the region were called off after nearly three hours at around 0300 GMT.

