Azerbaijan says it has begun 'anti-terrorist' operations in Karabakh
Azerbaijan has started "local anti-terrorist activities" in the breakaway ethnic Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region, its defence ministry said on Tuesday, to "suppress large-scale provocations" and drive out what it said were Armenian troops.
"As part of the measures, positions on the front line and deep, long-term firing points of units of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities, are being incapacitated with high-precision weapons," it said in a statement.
