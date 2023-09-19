Left Menu

Search operations underway in border areas of J-K's Rajouri, Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:18 IST
Search operations underway in border areas of J-K's Rajouri, Poonch
Security forces are conducting cordon and search operations in some areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, officials said on Tuesday.

The operations were launched on Monday evening following information about the movement of suspected persons, they said.

The officials said that the operations are being conducted in the Nowshera, Gagrote and Kangota areas of Rajouri district and the Gulpore, Ajote and Deriyan areas of Poonch district. Security personnel are also checking vehicles coming from border areas, they said.

