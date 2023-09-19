China files appeal against WTO panel report on US steel, aluminium tariffs
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:43 IST
- Country:
- China
China has filed an appeal against a World Trade Organization panel report that it said recognised U.S. section 232 actions on steel and aluminium as security measures, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
The WTO panel's ruling contains "legal errors", the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- U.S.
- China
- World Trade Organization
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese gate-crashers at US bases raise espionage concerns - WSJ
Chinese gatecrashers at US bases raise espionage concerns -WSJ
Chinese President Xi not to attend G20 Summit; Premier Li to head delegation: Foreign Ministry
China's Moutai, Luckin launch alcohol-tinged latte to woo young Chinese consumers
Chinese President Xi not to attend G20 Summit; Premier Li to head delegation: Foreign Ministry