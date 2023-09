‘Reform or rupture’ says Guterres, calling for multilateralism to be remade for the 21st century

Only determination and compromise can rescue a world that is becoming "unhinged" Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday, delivering a stark message to leaders gathered in New York: reform the multilateral system and come together for the common good. "The world has changed. Our institutions have not. We cannot effectively address problems as they are if institutions do not reflect the world as it is. Instead of solving the problems, they risk becoming part of the problem," the Secretary General said in his opening address to the General Assembly. Mr. Guterres was delivering is annual report on the work of the Organization ahead of the Assembly's annual General Debate which brings together world leaders to New York. ### _More to follow..._

Visit UN News for more.