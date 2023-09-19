Left Menu

Raj: Five of Gurjar community booked for harassing Dalit man in Chittorgarh

A complaint was lodged by the Dalit man Dalu Salvi 70, a resident of Dugar village that five people including Ratanlal Gurjar, Hazari Gurjar, Ugma Gurjar and two others were harassing him by pressuring him to apologise for his act, Parsoli SHO Devendra Kumar said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:22 IST
Raj: Five of Gurjar community booked for harassing Dalit man in Chittorgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons of the Gurjar community have been booked for harassing a Dalit man to apologise before the panchayat for his alleged inappropriate remark against a woman of the Gurjar community in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Tuesday. A complaint was lodged by the Dalit man Dalu Salvi (70), a resident of Dugar village that five people including Ratanlal Gurjar, Hazari Gurjar, Ugma Gurjar and two others were harassing him by pressuring him to apologise for his act, Parsoli SHO Devendra Kumar said. The SHO said that Salvi, a 'Katha Vachak' or narrator of religious texts, had allegedly passed remarks against a woman belonging to the Gurjar community six months ago. However, the matter came to light after a purported video of the incident circulated on social media. Although Salvi has already apologised, a few people of the Gurjar community people are pressurising him to apologise before the panchayat, the SHO added.

He said that a Dalit organisation in the village has submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Superintendent of Police.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday against the five accused under Sections 504 (intimidation), 506 (pressurising), and 143 (riot) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023