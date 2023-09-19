BRIEF-Canada Worked 'Very Closely' With U.S. On Evidence Of India's Possible Involvement In Murder Of Sikh Leader - Canadian Gov't Source

* CANADA WORKED 'VERY CLOSELY' WITH U.S. ON EVIDENCE OF INDIA'S POSSIBLE INVOLVEMENT IN MURDER OF SIKH LEADER - CANADIAN GOV'T SOURCE

* CANADA WILL SHARE EVIDENCE IT HAS ON KILLING 'IN DUE COURSE' - GOV'T SOURCE * CANADA DECISION TO PAUSE TALKS ON TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA AND POSTPONE TRADE MISSION WERE DIRECTLY LINKED TO CONCERNS OVER KILLING - SECOND CANADIAN SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION Source text for Eikon:

