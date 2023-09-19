BRIEF-Canada Worked 'Very Closely' With U.S. On Evidence Of India's Possible Involvement In Murder Of Sikh Leader - Canadian Gov't Source
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:04 IST
* CANADA WORKED 'VERY CLOSELY' WITH U.S. ON EVIDENCE OF INDIA'S POSSIBLE INVOLVEMENT IN MURDER OF SIKH LEADER - CANADIAN GOV'T SOURCE
* CANADA WILL SHARE EVIDENCE IT HAS ON KILLING 'IN DUE COURSE' - GOV'T SOURCE * CANADA DECISION TO PAUSE TALKS ON TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA AND POSTPONE TRADE MISSION WERE DIRECTLY LINKED TO CONCERNS OVER KILLING - SECOND CANADIAN SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION Source text for Eikon:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canadian authorities cancel permission to hold ‘so-called’ Khalistan referendum in school
The Lake Season 3: Amazon Prime's plans for the beloved Canadian comedy
Sleuthing Secrets: Delving into Canadians' Enduring Love for Sherlock Holmes
PM Narendra Modi meets Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.
PM Modi holds bilateral meets with French Prez Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Canadian PM Trudeau