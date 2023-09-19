Left Menu

Maharashtra minister receives threat letter from `Naxals'

It also warned the minister to stop anti-people work Speaking to reporters, Atram said the Surjagadh project provides employment to thousands of people and has brought development to the district. He did not heed such threats, he added.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:27 IST
Maharashtra minister receives threat letter from `Naxals'
  • Country:
  • India

Alleged Naxals have threatened Maharashtra Food and Drugs Minister Dharmaraobaba Atram in a pamphlet found in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Tuesday.

Atram is the MLA from Aheri in the Naxal-affected district.

The pamphlet, from ''Shrinivas'' of ''Paschim Sub Zonal Bureau'', accused Atram and his kin of being ''agents'' of the Surjagadh steel project and appealed people to protest against them. It also warned the minister to stop ''anti-people work'' Speaking to reporters, Atram said the Surjagadh project provides employment to thousands of people and has brought development to the district. He did not heed such threats, he added. Gadchiroli superintendent of police Nilotpal told PTI that the police are looking into the matter seriously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023