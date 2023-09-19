Speeding car mows down 2 in Pandav Nagar, kills policeman

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector died after being hit by a speeding car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Tuesday, officials said.

A driver of a pick-up vehicle was also injured in the incident.

According to police, a PCR call was received early in the morning about an accident involving a policeman. SI Gangasaran and ASI Ajay Tomar were on patrolling duty in a Gypsy with Tomar at the wheel, a senior police officer said.

Around 5.30 am, the two stopped a Bolero pick-up car at NH-9 for checking and Gangasaran came out of the vehicle, as did Ramgopal, the truck driver.

As they were standing on the road on the back side of the pick-up and checking the vehicle, a Honda Amaze car came speeding from Ghaziabad side going towards Sarai Kale Khan and hit Gangasaran and Ramgopal from behind, the officer said.

Tomar, with the help of Rajkumar, the Bolero driver's helper, took Gangasaran and Ramgopal to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where Gangasaran died during treatment.

Gangasaran is survived by a wife and five children, police said.

Ramgopal, who lives in Outer Delhi's Nangloi, was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, the officer said, adding that he has received a fracture in his leg.

The spot has been inspected by a crime team and a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered, police said.

An investigation is underway to identify the car and arrest the offender, who fled leaving his vehicle behind.

According to the police, Ramgopal, along with his helper, was coming from Nainital in Uttarakhand with saplings and was going towards Ranhola area.

The post-mortem of Gangasaran's body was conducted and later was handed over to his family members. He was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

''Salute to Martyr. SI Gangasaran, Age 58 Yrs posted at PS Kalyan Puri, East Distt met with an accident while on night patrolling/checking and succumbed to injuries. Guard of Honour has been given to departed soul at his native place in Bulandsher, UP,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Police informed Gangasaran's sister who conveyed to the rest of the family about the incident. Rajiv Kumar, Gangasaran's son, said that his father had joined the force around 27 years ago.

''We received a call in the morning and immediately reached the hospital. We can not express our condition. Due to the negligence of the offending vehicle's driver, we lost our father. We appeal to the Delhi Police that they would do justice to us as my father has died while performing his duty,'' Kumar said.

Sunil, the relative of Gangasaran, said the whole family is in shock. The SI was about to retire after a year and a half and was planning to shift to his native village, his relatives said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)