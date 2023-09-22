Menendez says excesses of prosecutors is apparent, cites false claims
Updated: 22-09-2023 21:30 IST
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez dismissed federal charges against him as part of an ongoing smear campaign and said he would not be distracted by baseless accusations and would continue his important work.
