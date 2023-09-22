Decomposed body of man found in railway quarters in Kalyan

The decomposed body of a railway staffer was found in his official quarters in Kalyan in Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

He was identified as 32-year-old Vinod Kumar Meena, who lived alone while his family stayed in Rajasthan, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

''Meena worked as a technician in the diesel loco shed. He might have died two or three days ago. The body has been sent for post mortem. An accidental death case has been registered as of now,'' he said.

The body was discovered after neighbours complained of a foul smell from his house, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)