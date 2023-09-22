Decomposed body of man found in railway quarters in Kalyan
The decomposed body of a railway staffer was found in his official quarters in Kalyan in Thane district on Friday, a police official said.He was identified as 32-year-old Vinod Kumar Meena, who lived alone while his family stayed in Rajasthan, the Kolsewadi police station official said.Meena worked as a technician in the diesel loco shed. The body has been sent for post mortem.
- Country:
- India
The decomposed body of a railway staffer was found in his official quarters in Kalyan in Thane district on Friday, a police official said.
He was identified as 32-year-old Vinod Kumar Meena, who lived alone while his family stayed in Rajasthan, the Kolsewadi police station official said.
''Meena worked as a technician in the diesel loco shed. He might have died two or three days ago. The body has been sent for post mortem. An accidental death case has been registered as of now,'' he said.
The body was discovered after neighbours complained of a foul smell from his house, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Senior CR officials inspect remodelling work of railway yard in Kalyan
Protection wall of a nullah collapses in Thane district; none hurt
Road contractor booked for man's death due to pothole in Thane district
FDA raids manufacturing units of dairy products in Thane city; seizes substandard food items worth more than Rs 4 lakh
Four men booked after 16-year-old girl they harassed commits suicide in Kalyan