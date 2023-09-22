Left Menu

Infant girl dies after being thrown out of 14th floor flat, murder case registered against mother

A 39-day-old girl was killed after her disabled mother allegedly threw her out from a 14th floor flat in suburban Mulund, police said on Friday. The incident took place at a residential high-rise on Zaver Road in Mulund West on Thursday evening, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 23:26 IST
A 39-day-old girl was killed after her disabled mother allegedly threw her out from a 14th floor flat in suburban Mulund, police said on Friday. The incident took place at a residential high-rise on Zaver Road in Mulund West on Thursday evening, an official said.

The baby girl's mother, who suffers from hearing and speech impairment, allegedly threw her out of a window, the official said. The girl was rushed to the hospital by her uncle but declared dead before arrival. A case of alleged murder was registered against the mother but the motive behind the act was not known yet, the police official said.

The woman has not been arrested yet. In July 2022, her seven-month-old son had died due to choking while feeding, the official said, adding that further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

