Left Menu

Stalin Challenges Modi's Remarks on Women's Free Bus Travel Scheme

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticized PM Narendra Modi's comment about the state's free bus travel scheme for women possibly hindering metro rail projects. Stalin defended the policy as an economic boost for women and accused AIADMK leader Palaniswami of yielding state interests to the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:56 IST
Stalin Challenges Modi's Remarks on Women's Free Bus Travel Scheme
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has publicly disagreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks criticising the state's free bus travel scheme for women, which Modi suggested could jeopardize metro rail projects financially.

Addressing a campaign event for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Stalin argued that the 'Vidiyal Payanam' initiative represents an important economic opportunity for women, contrasting Modi's view.

He further accused AIADMK head Edappadi K Palaniswami of compromising Tamil Nadu's autonomy to BJP. Emphasizing a 'Dravidian Model 2.0', Stalin stated that DMK's governance could propel state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference to Foster Regional Cooperation

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference to Foster Regional Coopera...

 India
2
Bahrain Missile Alert Amid Ceasefire Announcement

Bahrain Missile Alert Amid Ceasefire Announcement

 United Arab Emirates
3
US-Iran Ceasefire: Road to Dialogue?

US-Iran Ceasefire: Road to Dialogue?

 India
4
Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026