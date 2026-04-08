Stalin Challenges Modi's Remarks on Women's Free Bus Travel Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has publicly disagreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks criticising the state's free bus travel scheme for women, which Modi suggested could jeopardize metro rail projects financially.

Addressing a campaign event for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Stalin argued that the 'Vidiyal Payanam' initiative represents an important economic opportunity for women, contrasting Modi's view.

He further accused AIADMK head Edappadi K Palaniswami of compromising Tamil Nadu's autonomy to BJP. Emphasizing a 'Dravidian Model 2.0', Stalin stated that DMK's governance could propel state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)