Stalin Challenges Modi's Remarks on Women's Free Bus Travel Scheme
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticized PM Narendra Modi's comment about the state's free bus travel scheme for women possibly hindering metro rail projects. Stalin defended the policy as an economic boost for women and accused AIADMK leader Palaniswami of yielding state interests to the BJP.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has publicly disagreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks criticising the state's free bus travel scheme for women, which Modi suggested could jeopardize metro rail projects financially.
Addressing a campaign event for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Stalin argued that the 'Vidiyal Payanam' initiative represents an important economic opportunity for women, contrasting Modi's view.
He further accused AIADMK head Edappadi K Palaniswami of compromising Tamil Nadu's autonomy to BJP. Emphasizing a 'Dravidian Model 2.0', Stalin stated that DMK's governance could propel state development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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