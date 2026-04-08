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Harry Kane Shines in Bayern's Triumph Over Madrid

Harry Kane marked his return from injury by scoring and assisting in Bayern Munich's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. The match, held at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, left Bayern with an advantage for the second leg in Germany. Kylian Mbappé netted Madrid's lone goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:54 IST
Harry Kane Shines in Bayern's Triumph Over Madrid
Harry Kane
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a thrilling Champions League quarterfinal, Harry Kane came back from injury with a vengeance, contributing significantly to Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over Real Madrid. Kane's goal and assist gave Bayern a crucial advantage before the second leg in Germany.

Kylian Mbappé scored for Madrid, keeping the Spanish side hopeful despite the loss. Bayern opened the scoring when Kane set up Luis Díaz, who finished adeptly, before Kane himself doubled the lead shortly after the break.

Bayern's defense, led by an outstanding Manuel Neuer, thwarted Madrid's late attempts, including a near-miss from Vinícius Júnior. Madrid returns home looking to overturn the deficit, having lost ground in La Liga recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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