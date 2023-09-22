Left Menu

22-year-old Kabbadi player killed in Punjab's Kapurthala

A 22-year-old local kabbadi player has been killed in Dhilwan in Punjabs Kapurthala district, police said on Friday, citing personal enmity as the reason behind the crime.Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu said police identified six accused and arrested two of them.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajpal Singh Sandhu said police identified six accused and arrested two of them. Hardip Singh was killed on Wednesday night with swords and other weapons at Dhilwan due to personal enmity, police said. The SSP said that the remaining accused will be apprehended soon. Personal enmity led to the killing, he said. Police have registered a case at the Dhilwan police station. In his complaint, the deceased's father Gurnam Singh said that five to six people came to his house on Wednesday night and knocked on the door and shouted that they had killed his son. When he opened the door he found his son seriously injured and took him to the civil hospital, Jalandhar, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the complainant said. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said this was not an isolated incident and there is ''complete jungle raj'' prevailing in Punjab. He demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should step down from his post. ''Shocked to learn about the brutal killing of a young kabaddi player at Dhilwan in Kapurthala,'' Badal posted on X. ''See the level of fearlessness of the murderers; they knocked at the door and told the parents: ''Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt (we have killed your son)''. This isn't an isolated incident. There is complete 'jungle raj' prevailing in Punjab, where murders, loot, snatchings and robberies are becoming an everyday affair. It's a proven fact that @BhagwantMann is unable to handle the situation. He should step down without any further delay,'' the SAD leader said.

