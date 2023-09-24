Left Menu

A 53-year-old doctor posted at a community health centre was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in the Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.Ghanshyam Tripathi was posted in the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre.Tripathis wife Nisha Tripathi alleged that some people who live in Narayanpur killed my husband over a land dispute.My husband came to the house in the evening, took Rs 3,000 from me and said it was for a person making a map.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 24-09-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 00:15 IST
Doctor beaten to death over land dispute in UP's Sultanpur
A 53-year-old doctor posted at a community health centre was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in the Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

Ghanshyam Tripathi was posted in the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre.

Tripathi's wife Nisha Tripathi alleged that ''some people who live in Narayanpur killed my husband over a land dispute''.

''My husband came to the house in the evening, took Rs 3,000 from me and said it was for a person making a map. He left the house after having some snacks before returning after sometime on a rickshaw in an injured state,'' she said.

She alleged that the son of Narayanpur resident Jagdish Narayan Singh assaulted her husband.

He died in a hospital, she said.

Tripathi had purchased a land parcel located behind a Saraswati Shishu Mandir and there was ''commotion'' over it every day, Nisha Tripathi said. Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said the perpertrators will be arrested soon.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

