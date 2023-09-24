Left Menu

Iraqi Prime Minister highlights national priorities focused on people

UN News | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 00:28 IST
Iraqi Prime Minister highlights national priorities focused on people
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A spirit of consensus prevails in Iraq, with a broad political coalition now governing the nation, encompassing all aspects of society, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al Sudani said on Friday.

 Addressing the annual high-level general debate of the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister empahasized that the coalition has adopted a programme with crucial priorities aimed at immediate implementation for the benefit of the Iraqis.

These priorities include the creation of employment opportunities, the eradication of poverty, the fight against corruption, and the enactment of economic reforms, he said.

On the holding of local elections, he said that after a 10-year hiatus, the Federal Government is working with the region of Kurdistan and all other regions of Iraq on “equal footing”.

Tackling corruption

Acknowledging that his country has faced a “corruption pandemic”, Mr. al Sudani stressed that the Government is focused on eradicating “this disease”.

He expressed his belief that there is a symbiotic relationship between corruption and terrorism. It is vital to pursue those who spread corruption, he said, adding that the money they have stolen must be returned.

The Prime Minister highlighted Iraq’s intensifying efforts to combat drugs and any related activities, noting “it is no secret that there is a direct relationship between terrorism and drugs.” he said.

Committed to international law

The Prime Minister further noted the desire for Iraq to be a part of the solution to any international and regional problem, and that it is committed to international law and respects all UN resolutions.

It will also pursue friendship with its neighbours and will not be a launching point of aggression against any other State.

Mr. al Sudani warned of the consequences of religious extremism, something that Iraq knows well, and denounced it in all forms. “Burning the holy Qur’an is a hate crime,” he stressed.

Climate action

Turning to climate change, he noted that “the land of Mesopotamia” is suffering from drought, cautioning “the cradle of civilization must not be allowed to die of thirst.”

Iraq is working on exerting more efforts between relevant regional States to form a negotiating bloc and to manage cross-border water resources.

He stressed the need to mobilize international efforts to ensure the sustainability of water sources. On a national level, Iraq has taken steps to lower emissions and combat pollution.  However, institutions are needed to deal with mounting climate challenges.

Iraq’s youth population

Young people constitute 60 per cent of the country’s population and are its “best investment,” he continued, noting several programmes to support students and the youth, including on job prospects.

Prime Minister al Sudani also recognized the role of women in helping Iraq achieve victory against terrorism.

He also noted that his country has become a secure environment for investors, and as a pivotal State in the global oil market, is working on establishing a regional corridor to facilitate transportation and trade.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023