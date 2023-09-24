Left Menu

Iran's Raisi says Israeli normalization deals will fail -CNN interview

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 19:38 IST
Iran's Raisi says Israeli normalization deals will fail -CNN interview
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said in a U.S. television interview on Sunday that U.S.-sponsored efforts to normalize Israeli relations with Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, "will see no success."

In an interview with CNN, Raisi said Iran has not said it does not want nuclear inspectors from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog in the country.

