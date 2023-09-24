Iran's Raisi says Israeli normalization deals will fail -CNN interview

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said in a U.S. television interview on Sunday that U.S.-sponsored efforts to normalize Israeli relations with Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, "will see no success."

In an interview with CNN, Raisi said Iran has not said it does not want nuclear inspectors from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog in the country.

