Left Menu

Burkina Faso junta suspends French magazine over 'untruthful' articles

French television channel La Chaine Info, of private broadcaster TF1, was suspended for three months in June for airing a report on the insurgency that "lacked objectivity". In April, two French journalists working for newspapers Le Monde and Liberation were expelled from the country.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 00:31 IST
Burkina Faso junta suspends French magazine over 'untruthful' articles

Burkina Faso's military junta on Monday suspended the French news magazine Jeune Afrique for publishing "untruthful" articles that reported tension and discontent within the country's armed forces, it said in a statement.

Jeune Afrique's suspension marks the latest escalation in a crackdown on French media since the West African country fell under military rule last year. The statement accused the publication of seeking to discredit armed forces and of manipulating information to "spread chaos" in the country following two articles published over the past four days.

Relations between Burkina Faso and its former coloniser France have soured since frustrations over worsening insecurity linked to a jihadist insurgency spurred two military takeovers last year. These tensions have led to the expulsion of diplomatic officials, including the French ambassador to the country, and fuelled a backlash against foreign media.

The junta has already suspended French-funded broadcasters Radio France Internationale and France24 for allegedly giving voice to Islamist militants staging an insurgency across the Sahel region south of the Sahara. French television channel La Chaine Info, of private broadcaster TF1, was suspended for three months in June for airing a report on the insurgency that "lacked objectivity".

In April, two French journalists working for newspapers Le Monde and Liberation were expelled from the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023