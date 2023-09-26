Left Menu

US asks Mexico for fresh workers' rights review at auto parts facility

The U.S. made another appeal to Mexico to review alleged labor violations under a regional trade pact on Monday, with the latest investigation centered on a Teklas Automotive facility in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes. The latest review marks the U.S. Trade Representative office's 14th labor rights complaint against facilities in Mexico since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade took effect in 2020, including nine this year.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 05:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 05:01 IST
US asks Mexico for fresh workers' rights review at auto parts facility

The U.S. made another appeal to Mexico to review alleged labor violations under a regional trade pact on Monday, with the latest investigation centered on a Teklas Automotive facility in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes.

The latest review marks the U.S. Trade Representative office's 14th labor rights complaint against facilities in Mexico since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade took effect in 2020, including nine this year. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the request was intended to "address a serious violation of workers' rights" at the automotive parts factory, involving an employer possibly terminating workers for engaging in union activity.

"Today's action underscores the United States' unceasing commitment to using the tools established in the USMCA to protect workers' rights to organize for and join the union of their choice," Tai said in a statement. Teklas, which was founded in the 1970s in Turkey and later expanded to Europe, North America, and China, calls itself a "leading" global supplier of automotive fluid systems with 12 plants in six countries, according to its website.

Washington wants the Mexican government to review the matter under the USMCA's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism. The Mexican government has ten days to review the U.S. request, and if it accepts, another 45 days to investigate the case.

Mexico has recently denied two requests for probes into labor rights concerns, rejecting a U.S. call to review Grupo Yazaki's auto components factory in the state of Guanajuato and also a Grupo Mexico mine labor probe. Teklas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023