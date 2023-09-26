Kremlin has no comment on report of Black Sea Fleet commander's death
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it had no comment on a Ukrainian claim that the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, had been killed in an attack last week on the fleet's headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastapol. Kyiv has stepped up attacks in the Black Sea and Crimea as Ukrainian forces press on with a nearly four-month-old counteroffensive to take back Russian-occupied territory.
Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Black Sea Fleet
- Viktor Sokolov
- Sevastapol
- Ukrainian
- Crimea
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Crimean
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine launches missile attack on Sevastopol in Crimea -Russia-installed governor
Ukraine launches missile attack on Sevastopol in Crimea -Russian installed governor
Russian President Putin praises PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative; says it's the 'right thing' to do
Crimean shipyard on fire after Ukraine missile attack - Russia-installed governor
A Russian-appointed official says a key shipyard in Crimea is on fire after a Ukrainian attack and 24 people are injured, reports AP.