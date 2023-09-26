Left Menu

Two held for stabbing truck driver to death in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In an incident of road rage, two persons stabbed a 24-year-old truck driver to death after their two-wheeler rammed into the heavy vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The police have arrested Anjala Liyat Khan (23) and Mohammad Anans Asfaque Sheikh (21) in connection with the incident that took place in Kalyan taluka in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The victim Bholakumar Mahanto and his friend were proceeding in a truck transporting gravel to Shahad when the vehicle developed a flat tyre and was halted on the bridge around 4.30 am, senior inspector Sunil Pawar of Bazarpeth police station said.

A motorcycle rammed into the stationary truck and got damaged. The riders started arguing with the victim to pay for the damages and allegedly stabbed him to death, he said.

The accused fled the scene and were apprehended by the police in the western suburb of Bandra in neighbouring Mumbai on Monday night, the official said.

