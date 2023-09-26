Left Menu

Ajay Bhatt releases books and compendium- ‘Nations’s BRO: Looking Ahead’

Speaking on the occasion Raksha Rajya Mantri said there has been a significant increase in the completion of strategic roads and highways, which is a testament to the tireless efforts of BRO personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:33 IST
Image Credit: Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt visited the Headquarters of Directorate General Border Roads in New Delhi on 26 September, 2023. He released a slew of books and compendium- ‘Nations’s BRO: Looking Ahead’, a Compendium of BRO works in Uttarakhand, SpeciaL Day Cover on Establishment of World Records By BRO, Veer Gatha –A Book on Unsung Heroes of BRO, and Medical Handbook of High Altitude Related Problems’. RRM also e-inaugurated a BRO Cafe at Manali.

Speaking on the occasion Raksha Rajya Mantri said there has been a significant increase in the completion of strategic roads and highways, which is a testament to the tireless efforts of BRO personnel. These roads not only facilitate smooth movement of our armed forces but also promote trade, tourism and connectivity for the local residents. “The development of infrastructure in remote hilly areas has also resulted in an increase in the number of tourists visiting these beautiful places, which were previously inaccessible. A need was felt to set up multi-utility cafes providing amenities and basic medical facilities along the major tourist circuits in these areas to provide friendly and safe transportation for tourists on these roads. BRO has played a leading role in this aspect by building  BRO cafe in Manali”, he said

Commending BRO for expanding its scope and activities, RRM said that BRO is not only constructing roads and bridges but also working on airfields, tunnels, helipads, 3-D printed buildings, carbon neutral residences etc. “Embracing new ideas has always been the hallmark of progress, and BRO's adoption of cutting-edge technologies reflects its foresight’, he said.

Raksha Rajya Mantri congratulated BRO for the construction of the world's highest motorable road at Umling La Pass and commencement of work on Likru - Migla - Fukche in Ladakh on the auspicious occasion of 77th Independence Day. He also  appreciated the role played by BRO under leadership of  Lieutenant General Rajiv Choudhary, in strengthening border infrastructure  and ensuring ease of life to the people living in the remote and far flung areas of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

