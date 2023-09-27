Left Menu

Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 02:16 IST
A judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.

Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general, found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

The decision, days before the start of a non-jury trial in Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit, is the strongest repudiation yet of Trump's carefully coiffed image as a wealthy and shrewd real estate mogul turned political powerhouse.

Beyond mere bragging about his riches, Trump, his company and key executives repeatedly lied about them on his annual financial statements, reaping rewards such as favourable loan terms and lower insurance premiums, Engoron found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

