Small fire at Baghdad's Al-Rasheed hotel extinguished; occupants have returned to rooms -official
The hotel houses several envoys from Gulf states. The small fire occurred in kitchen, and an official described the evacuation as a routine precautionary measure, saying guests had safely returned to their rooms.
(Adds that fire was put under control) BAGHDAD, Sept 27 (Reuters) -
A small fire that led to guests and diplomatic personnel being evacuated from Baghdad's Al-Rasheed hotel has been brought under control, an official at the hotel told Reuters via phone early on Wednesday. The hotel houses several envoys from Gulf states.
The small fire occurred in kitchen, and an official described the evacuation as a routine precautionary measure, saying guests had safely returned to their rooms. The hotel is in Iraq's highly fortified Green Zone which hosts parliament, many government buildings and foreign embassies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
