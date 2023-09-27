China says aim of its drills near Taiwan is to combat 'arrogance' of separatists
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday that the aim of Chinese military drills near Taiwan is to resolutely combat the "arrogance" of separatist forces.
"The provocation of Taiwan independence continues all day long," spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian told a regular news briefing in Beijing.
