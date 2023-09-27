Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in J-K
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:46 IST
An Army jawan was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident took place in the Nowsehera forward area when Naik Dheeraj Kumar accidentally stepped on the anti-personnel mine during patrolling, they said.
Kumar, the officials said, was airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.
