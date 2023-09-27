Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures snap back after previous session's mauling

However, markets are bracing for some more volatility, with policymakers projecting elevated rates until the end of 2024, boosting Treasury yields, which are sensitive to interest rate expectations and seen as risk-free due to government backing. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for their worst monthly showing so far this year, while all the three indexes including the Dow are eyeing their first quarterly decline in 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 17:01 IST
US STOCKS-Futures snap back after previous session's mauling
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Wednesday as easing Treasury yields boosted megacaps, while investors awaited developments on a U.S. funding bill and inflation data this week to gauge the outlook for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

A pullback in the 10-year Treasury yields provided some relief to megacap growth stocks including Apple , Microsoft, Tesla and Alphabet , up between 0.4% and 0.6%, in premarket trading. Amazon.com edged 0.2% higher after Tuesday's sell-off following the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against the online retailer.

At 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 92 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.75 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 51.75 points, or 0.35%. All the three major stock indexes closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields held their multi-year highs, with investors wrestling with prospects for a long period of high interest rates and an economic fallout.

"Despite the possibilities of a market recovery as window dressing in the last days of the quarter is likely to occur, the near-term outlook remains weak," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. However, markets are bracing for some more volatility, with policymakers projecting elevated rates until the end of 2024, boosting Treasury yields, which are sensitive to interest rate expectations and seen as risk-free due to government backing.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for their worst monthly showing so far this year, while all the three indexes including the Dow are eyeing their first quarterly decline in 2023. Meanwhile, data also showed declines in China's industrial profits were easing on the back of policy support, while the central bank also vowed to bolster economic recovery.

Investors also looked forward to durable good data for August, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and second-quarter GDP and monthly personal consumption expenditures price index later in the week, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks also on tap. Traders' bets on the benchmark rate remaining unchanged in November and December stood around 80% and 64%, respectively, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, a 25-basis-point rate cut is being priced in as early as March, growing to over 34% in June and July.

On the political front, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday took a step forward on a bipartisan bill to stop a government shutdown on Sunday, while the House sought to push ahead with a Republican-backed measure. The current partisan gridlock has begun to darken Wall Street's view of U.S. government credit. Among single stocks, Rivian Automotive gained 1.1% on plans to use subscription models for monetizing various features in cars.

Costco dipped 2% even though the wholesale retailer reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, with analysts pinning the fall on broader market concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023