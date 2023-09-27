PM Modi lays foundation stone for Akashvani Dahod FM Relay Station Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation Stone for Akashvani Dahod FM Relay Station Project in Gujarat. The foundation Stone plaque for the 10 Kilo watt FM Relay Station was unveiled virtually by the Prime Minister along with other projects at an event in Bodeli in the state.

This station will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs. 11.00 Crore and is strategically located to cover approximately a 55 km radius area, encompassing approximately 75% of the tribal district of Dahod. Moreover, this transmitter will also partially cover the neighbouring tribal districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Alirajpur and Jhabua.

With the launch of the Dahod station, over 25 lakh residents of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will gain access to high-quality FM broadcasts. This development not only enriches the cultural and informational tapestry of the region but also facilitates better communication and connectivity for the communities it serves.

In addition to this, Prasar Bharati is also working on the installation of FM transmitters in key locations, including Bhuj, Bhavnagar, Dwarka, Radhanpur, and Dessa with varying power capacities at a cost of more than 39 crores. These projects are part of the Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development Scheme funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The projects when completed and made operational will increase the FM coverage in the state to approximately 65% of the state's area and will enable a reach of about 77% of its population. These projects mark a significant stride toward providing quality radio entertainment and information to a broader audience.

Earlier in the month of April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Ninety One 100 W FM transmitters strengthening Akashvani FM's presence across the country. As of now, Akashvani boasts a total of 613 functional FM transmitters in India, providing FM radio services to approximately 59.2% of the country's area and serving about 73.5% of the population. In addition, the Akashvani AM network operating on medium wave already covers 88% of area and 95% of the population of the country.

Akashvani FM is committed to delivering high-quality and diverse content to millions of listeners across the nation. With a rich history and a forward-looking approach, Akashvani FM continues to be a trusted source of entertainment, information, and cultural enrichment.

(With Inputs from PIB)