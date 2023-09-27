Left Menu

Biden to host EU chiefs as steel deadline looms - EU official

Without a deal, the metal tariffs and retaliatory EU duties could be reimposed. A senior EU official said that the aim of the meeting was to reinforce the transatlantic partnership, with a strong message on Ukraine likely and discussions on enforcement of sanctions on Russia and ways to prevent circumvention.

27-09-2023
U.S. President Joe Biden will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Oct. 20, just before a deadline to resolve a bilateral dispute over steel tariffs.

The United States previously agreed to suspend tariffs on EU steel and aluminium imposed by then-President Donald Trump, with an end-October deadline to reach a deal to promote green production and tackle overcapacity, with a particular eye on China. Without a deal, the metal tariffs and retaliatory EU duties could be reimposed.

A senior EU official said that the aim of the meeting was to reinforce the transatlantic partnership, with a strong message on Ukraine likely and discussions on enforcement of sanctions on Russia and ways to prevent circumvention. The leaders were also likely to address green subsidies in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and the metal tariffs issue.

"We have very good discussions, but we are coming from different ends and different positions. So it's not an easy one," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "I think there is willingness on both sides at least to reach an agreement."

Differences include the extent to which tariffs or quantitative restrictions on imports are retained, particularly for third countries, as well as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, that will require importers to purchase credits for carbon-intensive goods they bring in.

