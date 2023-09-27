Left Menu

Heavy rains lash Nashik district, water level in Godavari rises

The rains caused inconvenience to officegoers and students going to schools in Nashik city, while fewer people ventured out to visit Ganpati pandals.Due to heavy showers over the past few days, authorities have been discharging water from dams like Gangapur, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Kadwa, Palkhed, Karanjwan, Waghad and Darna.The release of 3,408 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam on Wednesday led to an increase in the water level of Godavari, the official said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday, leading to the discharge of water from various dams and subsequent rise of water level in Godavari river, an official said. The rains caused inconvenience to officegoers and students going to schools in Nashik city, while fewer people ventured out to visit Ganpati pandals.

Due to heavy showers over the past few days, authorities have been discharging water from dams like Gangapur, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Kadwa, Palkhed, Karanjwan, Waghad and Darna.

The release of 3,408 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam on Wednesday led to an increase in the water level of Godavari, the official said. If the rains continue, then the discharge of water will be increased in phases, irrigation department officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

