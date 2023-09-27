Blaze at Mukherjee Nagar PG, fire officer says all evacuated safely

Left Menu

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a womens paying guest facility in an apartment in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, with the citys fire service chief saying all 35 girls were safely evacuated.According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze in the Signature Apartments at 7.47 pm, and rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot.

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a women's paying guest facility in an apartment in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, with the city's fire service chief saying all 35 girls were safely evacuated.

According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze in the Signature Apartments at 7.47 pm, and rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot. ''Things are under control...there is no casualty and all have been evacuated,'' Delhi Chief Fire Service Officer Atul Garg told PTI around 9.30 pm. ''Fire is completely extinguished. There were around 35 girls and all are safe.'' It seems the fire started from a meter board installed near the staircase and spread to the upper floors, he said.

He said the building has ground floor and three more storeys. It has only one staircase and a kitchen at the terrace, he said.

