Blaze at Mukherjee Nagar PG, fire officer says all evacuated safely
A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a womens paying guest facility in an apartment in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, with the citys fire service chief saying all 35 girls were safely evacuated.According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze in the Signature Apartments at 7.47 pm, and rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot.
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a women's paying guest facility in an apartment in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, with the city's fire service chief saying all 35 girls were safely evacuated.
According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze in the Signature Apartments at 7.47 pm, and rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot. ''Things are under control...there is no casualty and all have been evacuated,'' Delhi Chief Fire Service Officer Atul Garg told PTI around 9.30 pm. ''Fire is completely extinguished. There were around 35 girls and all are safe.'' It seems the fire started from a meter board installed near the staircase and spread to the upper floors, he said.
He said the building has ground floor and three more storeys. It has only one staircase and a kitchen at the terrace, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atul Garg
- meter
- Delhi Chief Fire Service
- Delhi
- Mukherjee Nagar
ALSO READ
GMR Group bags Rs 2,470 crore order to install smart meters in UP
HPL Electric and Power Ltd Joins Forces with Wirepas to accelerate Smart Metering roll-outs in India
Remains exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery as the search for 1921 Race Massacre victims has resumed
Our aim is to lay down objective parameters for selection of judges for SC, HCs: CJI Chandrachud.
Peru pipeline workers unearth ancient children's cemetery