State Department says it is planning how to handle a government shutdown

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:44 IST
The State Department is worried Congress will not pass the relevant bills to avoid a government shutdown and is planning what it would do in such a situation, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rejected a stopgap funding bill advancing in the Senate, bringing Washington closer to its fourth partial shutdown of the U.S. government in a decade with just four days to go.

