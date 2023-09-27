State Department says it is planning how to handle a government shutdown

The State Department is worried Congress will not pass the relevant bills to avoid a government shutdown and is planning what it would do in such a situation, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rejected a stopgap funding bill advancing in the Senate, bringing Washington closer to its fourth partial shutdown of the U.S. government in a decade with just four days to go.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)