State Department says it is planning how to handle a government shutdown
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:44 IST
The State Department is worried Congress will not pass the relevant bills to avoid a government shutdown and is planning what it would do in such a situation, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.
Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rejected a stopgap funding bill advancing in the Senate, bringing Washington closer to its fourth partial shutdown of the U.S. government in a decade with just four days to go.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets await U.S. inflation test, surging oil add to price jitters
U.S. ambassador to Russia to visit Paul Whelan in jail
BofA Global Research expects hit to U.S. GDP growth from auto workers' strike
BRIEF-U.S. Launches $100 Million Effort To Upgrade Public Chargers-WSJ
Family of late U.S. billionaire agrees to return looted Cambodian artefacts