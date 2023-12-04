Chinese President Xi to meet with Belarus president
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-12-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 08:16 IST
- China
China's President Xi Jinping will meet with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Chinese state media said on Monday.
It will be the second visit this year by the Belarusian president to Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
