Left Menu

Former career US diplomat charged with secretly spying for Cuban intelligence for decades

PTI | Miami | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:45 IST
Former career US diplomat charged with secretly spying for Cuban intelligence for decades
  • Country:
  • United States

A former American diplomat who served as US ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with serving as a mole for Cuba's intelligence services dating back decades, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Newly unsealed court papers allege that Manuel Rocha engaged in "clandestine activity" on Cuba's behalf since at least 1981, including by meeting with Cuban intelligence operatives and providing false information to US government officials about his travels and contacts.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Miami, charges Rocha with crimes including acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government and comes amid stepped up Justice Department criminal enforcement of illicit foreign lobbying on US soil.

The 73-year-old had a two-decade career as a US diplomat, including top posts in Bolivia, Argentina and the US Interests Section in Havana.

The charging document traces Rocha's illegal ties with Cuba's notoriously sophisticated intelligence services to 1981, when he first joined the State Department, to well after his departure from the federal government more than two decades later.

The FBI learned about the relationship last year and arranged a series of undercover encounters with someone purporting to be a Cuban intelligence operative, including one meeting in Miami last year in which Rocha said that he had been directed by the government's intelligence services to "lead a normal life" and had created the "legend", or artificial persona, "of a right-wing person".

"I always told myself, The only thing that can put everything we have done in danger is — is ... someone's betrayal, someone who may have met me, someone who may have known something at some point,'" Rocha said, according to the charging document.

He is due in court later Monday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023