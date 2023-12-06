Left Menu

China says it 'firmly opposes' UK sanctions on its companies

China's embassy in the United Kingdom said on Wednesday it is firmly opposed to Britain's sanctions on Chinese companies that London said were involved in Russia's military supply chains. "We urge the British government to immediately correct its mistake and lift the sanctions against Chinese companies," the embassy said, warning that any action that harms China's interests will be met with a firm response.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:39 IST
China says it 'firmly opposes' UK sanctions on its companies
  • Country:
  • China

China's embassy in the United Kingdom said on Wednesday it is firmly opposed to Britain's sanctions on Chinese companies that London said were involved in Russia's military supply chains. China opposes the UK's violation of international law, the abuse of unilateral sanctions and damage to the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, and has lodged solemn representations with the UK, the embassy said in a statement.

"China has always adhered to an objective and just position on the Ukrainian issue, and has been actively committed to promoting peace talks and a political settlement," it said. "We urge the British government to immediately correct its mistake and lift the sanctions against Chinese companies," the embassy said, warning that any action that harms China's interests will be met with a firm response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023