China says it 'firmly opposes' UK sanctions on its companies

China's embassy in the United Kingdom said on Wednesday it is firmly opposed to Britain's sanctions on Chinese companies that London said were involved in Russia's military supply chains. China opposes the UK's violation of international law, the abuse of unilateral sanctions and damage to the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, and has lodged solemn representations with the UK, the embassy said in a statement.

"China has always adhered to an objective and just position on the Ukrainian issue, and has been actively committed to promoting peace talks and a political settlement," it said. "We urge the British government to immediately correct its mistake and lift the sanctions against Chinese companies," the embassy said, warning that any action that harms China's interests will be met with a firm response.

