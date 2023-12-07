PM Modi to inaugurate first Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the first Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale at Red Fort here.

During the programme, he will also inaugurate the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design' and the student biennale 'Samunnati', the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) will serve as an introduction to the Cultural Space at Delhi, it said.

In the statement, the PMO said it has been Modi's vision to develop and institutionalise a flagship global cultural initiative in the country like the international biennales at Venice, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Sharjah, among others.

In line with this vision, a nationwide campaign to reinvent, rebrand, renovate and re-house museums was launched. Further, the development of cultural spaces in five cities -- Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi -- has also been also announced. The IAADB is being organised between December 9 and 15 and follows key initiatives like the International Museum Expo held in May and the Festival of Libraries in August.

The biennale has been designed to initiate a holistic conversation between artists, architects, designers, photographers, collectors, art professionals and the public to strengthen the cultural dialogue, the PMO statement added. It will also provide avenues and opportunities to expand and collaborate with the creators of art, architecture and design as part of the evolving economy.

Each day of the week, IAADB will hold different theme-based exhibitions such as 'Rite of Passage: Doors of India', 'Bagh e bahar: Gardens as Universe: Gardens of India', 'Sampravah: Confluence of Communities: Baolis of India', 'Sthapatya: Anti-fragile algorithm: Temples of India', 'Vismaya: Creative Crossover: Architectural Wonders of Independent India' and 'Deshaj Bharat Design: Indigenous Designs', among others.

The student biennale at Lalit Kala Akademi will provide an opportunity for students to showcase their work, interact with peers and professionals, and gain valuable exposure within the architecture community through design competitions, display of heritage, installation designs and workshops, the statement said.

