NSA Doval addresses security conclave in Mauritius

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:40 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Image Credit: ANI
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday underlined the importance of regional grouping Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in ensuring security and stability in the region.

He made the remarks while addressing the sixth NSA-level meeting of the CSC in Mauritius.

The member states of the CSC are India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Seychelles are observers in the grouping.

The Indian high commission in Mauritius said the high-level meeting agreed on a roadmap of activities for 2024.

''National Security Advisers of India, Mauritius and Sri Lanka, as well as delegates from Seychelles and Bangladesh participated in the 6th NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) today in Mauritius,'' the high commission posted on X.

''In his statement, NSA Shri Ajit Doval emphasised the crucial role of CSC in ensuring regional security & stability, and highlighted the significance of continued engagements under the different pillars of cooperation. Members also agreed on a Roadmap of Activities for 2024,'' it said.

It is learnt that the meeting reviewed regional security scenarios and ways to boost security cooperation.

It is learnt that the meeting reviewed regional security scenarios and ways to boost security cooperation.

